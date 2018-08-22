BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.-- Boynton Beach Police have arrested a suspect following a rash of car break-ins.

Early Wednesday multiple cars were burglarized on Ocean Inlet Drive.

In a video obtained by WPTV, the alleged suspect could be seen running away from a homeowner who was chasing after him.

Police cordoned off the area and say they ultimately arrested 18-year-old Jorge Garcia.

They are charging him with eight counts of auto burglary.

Sherwoods Shean’s car was broken into and said: “I’m glad they caught someone because it's been going on for years, with people breaking into cars and going into cars.”

He added: “I would say there is thousands of dollars with of damage.”

Delray Beach police were assisting Boynton Beach officers and a Delray Beach K-9 found Garcia hiding in bushes in the nearby Murano Bay community, police said.

Investigators said they are checking into the possibility that Garcia could be responsible for other auto burglaries in the area.