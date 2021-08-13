Boynton Beach offers $25 gift cards to employees who provide proof of vaccination

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach is offering incentives in an effort to get more of its employees inoculated against COVID-19.

The city is offering $25 gift cards for employees who provide proof of vaccination to its human resources department, city spokeswoman Eleanor Krusell told WPTV on Thursday.

It's the latest effort by Palm Beach County municipalities to offer vaccine incentives to their respective employees.

Delray Beach commissioners unanimously agreed Tuesday to provide a one-time $500 payment to certain ancillary essential staffers who have worked throughout the pandemic, with the caveat that they provide proof of vaccination.