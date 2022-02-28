Boynton Beach mother makes passionate plea for missing 13-year-old to come home

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A heartbroken Boynton Beach mother on Monday made a passionate plea for her missing 13-year-old daughter to come home.

Kate Roberts, 13, was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday at her home on Sealofts Drive.

"I'm worried and I'm very concerned and I just want her to come home," Roberts' mother, Tempress Reese, said at a news conference Monday morning.

Reese said she and Roberts had dinner at their home around 8 p.m. Friday, then went to bed. Reese woke up around 10 p.m. to check on Roberts, and she was still in her room.

Roughly two hours later, around 12 a.m. Saturday, Reese awoke again and found the front door was unlocked and Roberts was gone.

Reese on Monday admitted that Roberts has run away from home before.

"It's dangerous out there. I don't know who you're with. But you need to come home. I just want you to come home," Reese said. "Just come home, Kate."

Boynton Beach Police Department Kate Roberts, 13, was last seen on Feb. 25 in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Boynton Beach police on Monday said officers are canvassing the family's neighborhood, talking to neighbors, and trying to get surveillance video from the area.

Police said the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children has been contacted about Roberts' disappearance.

Reese said Roberts did not have a cell phone when she left the house and doesn't have any social media accounts. She did, however, take her Nintendo Switch gaming system with her. Police said they're working with Nintendo to hopefully track Roberts' location through IP addresses on the Switch.

Reese said Roberts relocated to Boynton Beach over the summer and doesn't have many friends.

"If you are a friend with her at school and maybe she said to keep it a secret, please call the police," Reese said. "Anyone that knows anything about Kate, please call the police. And Kate, if you're watching, please come home. Please come home."

Roberts is 5' 4" tall and weighs about 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and long black box braids. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

If you've seen Roberts or know where she is, call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116.