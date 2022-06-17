Boynton Beach mother hopeful for help after son repeatedly runs away

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach mother said she’s hopeful she’ll be able to get the help she needs after her child wandered off and went missing for several days.

A pair of 5-year-old twins are in good spirits Friday, knowing their older brother is safe and in good health after he was missing for most of the week.

Their mother, Fabiola Jean-Baptiste, said their smiles come after a painful week of uncertainty.

"Every day they cry. Mommy, I miss Yvenz. What happen to Yvenz?" Jean-Baptiste said. "I didn’t say anything because I didn’t know."

Jean-Baptiste can finally smile. Her 12-year-old son, Yvenz Clervoir, was found Thursday after a four-day disappearance.

Clervoir left his house Sunday and biked 35 miles away, ending up in a southwest Broward County neighborhood.

Two good Samaritans spotted the young boy in their front yard and called for help.

"It’s OK to ask for help. It’s OK to need help," said Israel Molina, who found Clervoir. "Thank God that he brought this child to our home and we were able to take whatever measures are necessary."

Police said Clervoir had personal issues, but Jean-Baptiste said she’s been asking for help, especially because he went missing eight times over the last three months. But he would usually come home within a few hours.

"I need more assistance for Yvenz because Yvenz is too much for me now," Jean-Baptiste said.

Boynton Beach police said the Florida Department of Children and Families partnered with the investigation.

Jean-Baptiste said she reached out to the agency in the past.

"You tried to call DCF for help?" WPTV journalist Linnie Supall asked Jean-Baptiste.

"Yes, I tried," Jean-Baptiste answered.

"You didn’t get any answers?" Supall asked.

"No, not yet," Jean-Baptiste said.

"But now you’re getting some answers?" Supall asked.

"Yes, DCF says yes. Don’t know because Yvenz is staying at the hospital," Jean-Baptiste said.

As her son recovers from this weeks disappearance, Jean-Baptiste believes help from DCF should be on the way, and is staying patient in the meantime.

WPTV contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families to find out what resources are available for situations like this and what the process is to get that help. The agency said they’re working on a response.