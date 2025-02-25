Boynton Beach man killed after hotel canopy collapses in Maine

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A man from Boynton Beach died Monday after a large canopy at a hotel collapsed on top of him.

The Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to the Bar Harbor Regency hotel around 6:45 a.m. to a report of a large canopy that had collapsed, according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island police departments.

Boynton Beach man killed after hotel canopy collapses

One person was reportedly trapped underneath the collapsed canopy.

When fire officials arrived, they worked to locate and free the trapped person from the collapsed debris.

Despite their best efforts, Mark King, 64, from Boynton Beach, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police officers arrived at the scene shortly after to conduct an initial death investigation.

Both departments are assisting the state of Maine's Office of Chief Medical Examiner and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with their continued investigation into the incident.

Police said OSHA will serve as the primary investigating agency for this case.