Boynton Beach launching free job skills program for residents

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The city of Boynton Beach said it has partnered with Palm Beach State College to launch a free training program designed to help residents build real-world job skills and increase their employability.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | June 12, 10am

The program is called Workforce EDGE, which stands for Equipping Diverse Generations for Employment. The city announced the program Thursday morning in a news release.

The city said the program will kick off on July 14 with the class Excel Intermediate at Boynton Beach City Hall located at 100 E. Ocean Ave. Classes will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays until Aug. 4.

Participants will receive a series of lectures, books and a certificate of completion from Palm Beach State College. A laptop with Microsoft Excel is required to join.

There are no enrollment fees, and applicants are not required to hold a degree or prior credentials, the city said. The program is open to all Boynton Beach residents. Priority will be given to those who are unemployed or underemployed. Space is limited and the application deadline is July 7.

“Few cities in the region are offering this level of direct, no-cost training to their residents,” Economic Development Director Gigi Chazu said in the news release. “We are proud to create real opportunity for people who are ready to take that next step but need a boost to get there.”

Upon completion, Boynton Beach staff will work with CareerSource Palm Beach County to connect graduates with job opportunities, the city said.

To apply or learn more, click here or email the Economic Development Division at EcoDev@bbfl.us or call 561-742-6205.