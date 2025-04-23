Boynton Beach hosting its 2nd annual food and wine festival at Centennial Park

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Summer break is approaching quickly—what better way to celebrate early than with all of your favorite local bites and wines?

The city of Boynton Beach is hosting its second annual food and wine festival this Saturday, April 26 from 4-10 p.m. Local fan favorite restaurants such as Agliolio, Josie's Ristorante, How Ya Dough'n, NOBO Brewing Company and Munyon Island Spirits Company are among the 20+ vendors scheduled to be at the event.

Attendees can expect a sip tent — serving wine, beer and craft cocktails — a live entertainment stage, LED arcade area, a demo tent with live cooking demonstrations, and more. All ticket holders will be entered to win a Caribbean vacation giveaway and vote for the "Best Bite" and "Best Sip" of the event.

Tickets are $50 in advance or $75 at the door. Additionally, the city of Boynton Beach is offering complimentary shuttle pickups from multiple locations to help guests with their arrival.

Please Note: Only attendees 21 and older will be allowed in the food & beverage sampling area and will require a valid ID for wristband access. Children will be welcome in general event areas such as the arcade, music and vendor spaces.

