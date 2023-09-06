Watch Now
Boynton Beach homicide investigators at scene where person died

Woolbright Road from Interstate 95 overpass to Southwest Eighth Street is closed
Boynton Beach police investigate shooting
Posted at 5:53 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 17:53:01-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Police Department homicide investigators are on the scene where a person died Wednesday afternoon in the area of Woolbright Road and Southwest Eighth Street.

In a post on Facebook, the department gave no other details, including the manner of death or more specific location.

Woolbright Road from the Intertstae 95 overpass to Southwest Eighth Street is closed as well as the I-95 southbound ramp.

Police are asking people to seek an alternate route until the roadway is reopened.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

