Boynton Beach hair salon holds event for mothers and daughters

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach hair salon is giving back to the community while helping build relationships between mothers and daughters.

Sharkey's Cuts for Kids hosted a beauty bonding princess event to encourage quality time between mothers and daughters.

The owner says he put on this free event to strengthen families.

"We get so busy in our lives, so busy doing what we do and not reinvesting in those that we love the most and that we care about and care about us the most. So this is just an opportunity to set other things aside. Just come into a place like this and lose yourself in the fun and enjoyment of the moment," said Hans Vanderlip, owner of Sharkey's Cuts for Kids.

After their haircuts the kids made gifts for their moms.