Boynton Beach delays annexation plan as residents disapprove of city's approach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach city commissioners are putting the brakes on a controversial annexation plan after a productive workshop with Palm Beach County leaders.

City delays annexation plan as residents oppose city's approach

The city had planned to move forward with annexing the Palmyra and Bamboo Lane neighborhoods, which is part of a broader effort to bring dozens of unincorporated areas into the city, expanding its boundaries by more than 4,500 acres.

City officials said the move would streamline services and eliminate a 25% water surcharge currently paid by county residents. But many residents said they feel left out of the process.

"This is all just for them — a money grab, to up our taxes," said Palmyra resident Sherie Wagner.

She and her neighbor, Waheeda Rodriguez, said they gathered more than 150 signatures opposing the plan, arguing that Boynton Beach is using a decades-old water service agreement as a loophole to force annexation.

"We feel like we don't have a voice with them," Rodriguez said. "At the last meeting, they said it's going to happen regardless."

Typically, annexations occur through special elections, state legislation, or voluntary petitions. In this case, the city is relying on an older agreement stating that signing up for Boynton Beach water service doubles as consent to annexation.

While city officials said residents would benefit from lower property taxes once certain county fees are removed, residents argue the financial math doesn't add up.

"When we reviewed all their numbers, it didn't make sense," Rodriguez said. "We're looking at least a $1,000 per homeowner annually for the taxes."

City Manager Dan Dugger said the delay gives both sides time to continue discussions. The city and county are exploring whether Palm Beach County might purchase Boynton Beach's water treatment facilities — a move that could reduce service overlap and financial strain.

Commissioners are expected to revisit the annexation plan in about two months.