Boynton Beach condo owner warns others after his car was booted over a missing license plate sticker

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — WPTV talked with a Boynton Beach condo owner who wanted to share an issue over his parked car and offer a warning to others. The situation centers around a missing license plate sticker at his condo complex, Mirabella Villas.

Dr. Vlad Romannikov emailed about what happened to him. He renewed his car's plate registration in January but never received the yellow sticker. By March, his car was booted.

WATCH BELOW: Boynton Beach man has car booted after registration delay

Boynton Beach man has car booted after registration delay

"There's a rule that your registration has to be up to date; you have a month's grace period," Romannikov said. "The boot removal fee was $85, and it took three and a half hours for the boot to be removed from the time I actually paid."

WPTV contacted the management office at Mirabella Villas and asked if someone would get back to me. Romannikov also tried talking with his condo association, and the answer he received serves as a lesson for everyone.

"They say too bad, pretty much. They say the sticker has to be up to date. They go based on the sticker, we don’t have the technology to do anything else, although they said if I had sent them the information before they would not have booted me," Romannikov said.

As for the missing sticker, Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon says anyone who does not receive a valid sticker after renewing online can contact the Tax Collector's office at 561-355-2264 for a replacement sticker.

"That's not OK I shouldn't be hit with this, and no one else should either," Romannikov said.

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