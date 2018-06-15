Boynton Beach chooses new police chief

Boynton City Manager Lori LaVerriere has chosen Micheal Gregory as the new police chief, pending his acceptance.

He currently serves as an assistant chief for the city of Fort Lauderdale.

He began as a detective with the department and he has a Master's Degree in Public Administration.

"Mr. Gregory’s employment record in Ft. Lauderdale was impeccable. I spoke with the City Manager and the Police Chief and they both had nothing but praise for him. He will fit into our team beautifully,” LaVerriere said in a statement. "I am confident that he will successfully lead the Police Department.”

Gregory is expected to start July 9 if he agrees to terms with the city.