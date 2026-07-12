BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 10 years after his death, the City of Boynton Beach has found another way to ensure Officer Joseph Crowder's legacy lives on.

City leaders, members of the Boynton Beach Police Department, Crowder's family and fellow officers gathered Saturday morning to unveil a new address for Officer Joseph Crowder Park and Dog Park. The park's address officially changed from 800 Renaissance Commons Blvd. to 792 Renaissance Commons Blvd. — a tribute to Crowder's badge number.

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Boynton Beach changes park address to match fallen K-9 officer's badge number as lasting tribute

The ceremony honored Crowder, a U.S. Army veteran, longtime Boynton Beach police officer and K-9 handler who died unexpectedly in December 2016 after going for an evening run.

The idea behind the change

The address change came after the department realized the park's original address was only a few numbers away from Crowder's badge number.

Boynton Beach Police Canine Sgt. Chris Schalk said the recognition led to action.

"Our agency recognized that Joe Crowder Dog Park was originally 800 Renaissance Commons Boulevard," Schalk said. "They recognized that Joe Crowder's ID number was 792. It was so close to the 800 number that they made the decision to change it to 792 in honor of Joe Crowder."

"This is something we'll never forget," Schalk said. "Being able to pass it and see the number 792 ... huge thank you to Captain Deal, who recognized that we should change that. It's something we'll never forget."

A 16-year career of service

Crowder joined the Boynton Beach Police Department in May 2000 as a community service officer before becoming a police officer. During his 16-year career, he served as a patrol officer, Honor Guard member and K-9 handler.

He first partnered with K-9 Daxxx before later working with K-9 Iro, helping apprehend dangerous fugitives and earning numerous honors throughout his career, including Police Duty Medals, the Exceptional Police Duty Award, the Life Saving Award and the department's CAP Award. Crowder also served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, including during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

A mentor and a legacy

For Schalk, Saturday's dedication was deeply personal. He said Crowder was a mentor to him when he first joined the department.

"When I first started with this agency, my goal was to be in the canine unit," Schalk said. "He was currently in the canine unit when I started, and I looked up to him a lot. To me, he was a mentor, and he was a leader on the shift. I'm honored to still be living his legacy and working a dog currently."

After Crowder died, Schalk was selected to take over K-9 Iro.

"One day you're in your patrol car working your zone. The next day you're in the canine truck of your friend who just passed away, and you're working his dog," Schalk said. "It's a hard pill to swallow. But in the end, I was really glad I got to spend time with him and honor Joe working Iro."

Schalk said seeing the large turnout despite South Florida's summer heat demonstrated the lasting impact Crowder had on the department and community.

"It's hot, it's humid, and people still came out here to support Joe's legacy," Schalk said. "It really means a lot."

As officers continue driving past the park each day, Schalk said the new address serves as more than a tribute.

"It's a legacy," Schalk said. "While losing a family member, a coworker, it hurts. But when you pass the dog park and you see Canine Dax's statue there, it's kind of like he's still there. He's still around. He's still watching over you. It's a nice feeling."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

