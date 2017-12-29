Boynton Beach business UR Bath and Body helps women in need

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Among its many uses, tape is known best for bonding things together.

It’s that bond that reminds Jasmine West of the people that help hold her together.

“I don’t know it feels like it's a family here, it’s not just co-workers,” West said.

West works at UR Bath and Body in Boynton Beach.

“Most jobs you go to, you guys work together, you guys know each other on a first name basis, and that’s it you go home. But not here.

Here, they know her for who she is. “I feel like Jasmine or Jazy or something here, its nice,” West said.

“I love coming to work, whenever I come here all of my troubles go away, ” said Rachelle Moore, an employee.

Just like the names on the soaps they make—Jasmine and Rachelle Moore each represents a different story a different background.

“As I got older, it became a little difficult,” West said

“I moved away from Homestead, I was getting into a little bit of trouble over there and so I needed to move to get out of that,” Moore said.

These troubles did not prevent Tracy Gunn from taking a chance on Jasmine, Rashelle or the dozen women who work with her. She says she is more likely to hire people like them because they remind her of her story.

“If you were to have bet on me years ago on owning a business and being successful on my own, people might have joked at you,” Gunn said.