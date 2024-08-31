Boynton Beach Bulldogs ready for another successful season with brand-new turf, stadium upgrades

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach has one of our area's most storied youth football traditions in the area.

In fact, did you know that names like Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter and Texas Longhorns' CJ Baxter got their start in youth football with the Boynton Beach Bulldogs?

Coaches are now looking to use their success stories to mold the next generation of the Bulldogs.

"A lot of people don't really know about Boynton, but our 13 and under (13U) put us on the map being nationally ranked," Bulldogs President Rodney Atlwater said. "Now, everybody knows about Boynton."

The hype around the 13U Bulldogs, or the 50 Boys as they call themselves, started two years ago when the boys traveled to Miami for the national championship and won in dominating fashion, 30-8.

"It's good you walk around, and everybody know who you is," said the team's quarterback, Javian Norwood. "It's good to see the little kids come up to you, and you interact with them."

Norwood runs the top football team in the country, but what sticks out most is that he's an honor-roll student, crediting his teammates and coaches for his success.

"Football prepares me for adversity, and I really love how it takes time, and I love putting work into it," Norwood said.

The team will be starting the year off on a field with brand-new renovations, thanks to the help of the Miami Dolphins. Improvements include additional parking, LED lights, a walking trail and synthetic turf.

Dolphins Boynton Beach gets revamped football field thanks to Miami Dolphins Kendall Hyde

Coaches say that their top-caliber players now have a facility to match.

"The development of the kids, we can have fun with the kids, and the cheerleaders can have some fun," Atwater said. "Pretty much that's what it's all about. Keeping the kids off the street and keeping them active."