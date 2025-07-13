Boynton Beach bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle, driver suspected of DUI

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle late Friday night.

The collision happened around 10:56 p.m. on July 13 near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Buccaneer Road. According to the crash report, Angelo Munguia was driving southbound on Congress Ave. in the inside lane when the bicyclist was crossing southwest through the intersection.

It is unclear how the collision occurred, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Munguia was taken to JFK Medical Center for evaluation. Authorities say preliminary tests suggest he had alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.