Boynton Beach arrests man in connection to fatal overdose

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for a fatal overdose from earlier this year.

An investigation into the death of a man from February was launched by the Boynton Beach Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force after the autopsy report revealed he had died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

Isaiah Delgado was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

"We will continue to pursue prosecution for those who are distributing narcotics in our community," said Deputy Chief Matthew Zeller. "The Boynton Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents, and we will not tolerate drug-related crime in our city."

Delgado is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder by drug distribution, trafficking in cocaine, sale of cocaine and sale of oxycodone.