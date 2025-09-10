Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boynton Beach announces new parking fees will start next month

This includes street parking on Ocean Boulevard, from Seacrest Boulevard to Federal Highway
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The city of Boynton Beach announced new parking fees will take effect starting Oct. 1.

The paid parking fees will be implemented in the city's Town Square area, which includes city hall, the library and the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum parking lot.

However, parking validation will be available for patrons of the library and Schoolhouse Children's Museum.

It will also include street parking on Ocean Boulevard, from Seacrest Boulevard to Federal Highway, as well as Oceanfront Park and Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park.

New signage has gone up in the Ocean Blvd. area for the paid parking, but the fees won't start until October.

Parking permits can be purchased for residents, veterans and seniors.

Updated parking fees and permit rates:

Hourly rate: $3.50 per hour
Resident annual permit: $65 per year
Veteran or senior annual resident permit: $50 per year
Non-resident annual permit: $250
Boat ramp annual access permit for Florida residents: $100

