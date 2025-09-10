Boynton Beach announces new parking fees will start next month

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The city of Boynton Beach announced new parking fees will take effect starting Oct. 1.

The paid parking fees will be implemented in the city's Town Square area, which includes city hall, the library and the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum parking lot.

However, parking validation will be available for patrons of the library and Schoolhouse Children's Museum.

It will also include street parking on Ocean Boulevard, from Seacrest Boulevard to Federal Highway, as well as Oceanfront Park and Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park.

New signage has gone up in the Ocean Blvd. area for the paid parking, but the fees won't start until October.

Parking permits can be purchased for residents, veterans and seniors.

Updated parking fees and permit rates:

Hourly rate: $3.50 per hour

Resident annual permit: $65 per year

Veteran or senior annual resident permit: $50 per year

Non-resident annual permit: $250

Boat ramp annual access permit for Florida residents: $100