Boy found alone on the street at 3:45 a.m. near Boynton Beach

SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says a young boy was found standing at a Boynton Beach intersection at 3:45 a.m.

The child, approximately 4 years old, was found at the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Congress Avenue.

PBSO says the boy is of Haitian descent. He speaks Creole and very little English.

According to PBSO, the boy's family was located. They say a family member was out looking for the child.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) has been notified. Deputies and DCF will investigate further.