Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Boynton Beach.

The body was found in bushes near NW 5th St. along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to Boynton Beach police, the woman was previously reported missing.

While police were combing through the scene a man showed up asking if the victim was a woman he had reported missing.

Police talked to the man for a while and then he left with them.

The death investigation has some neighbors on edge.

"This is still a neighborhood full of children and they utilize that park area a lot and even our older people from round in the neighborhood walk through that park," Dorris Jackson said.

Jackson has lived in the neighborhood for 65 years.

After police cleared the area all that remained were bags of clothes, food and a suitcase.

A man who lives across from the park told WPTV he's seen and heard strange activity there the last couple of months.

"I hear stuff at night, but I peep out the window if don't see it because it be dark out I just get back in the bed," he said.