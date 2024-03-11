Watch Now
Bicyclist, 78, dies in collision with car in Boynton Beach

Accident happened at the intersection of Pipers Glen Boulevard and El Clair Ranch Road
Posted at 1:38 PM, Mar 11, 2024
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man on a bike was killed Sunday morning after a collision with a car , the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened Sunday at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pipers Glen Boulevard and El Clair Ranch Road in Boynton Beach.

According to PBSO, Harry Mulder was riding his bike on the sidewalk of El Clair Ranch Road approaching the intersection of Pipers Glen Boulevard.

A woman driving a Honda CRV began driving eastbound through the intersection and Mulder entered the crosswalk at the intersection and rode into the path of the CRV, where he was struck by the SUV.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews took Mulder to Delray Medical Center where he died.

