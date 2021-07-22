At least 1 dead after semi-truck crashes into canal on Florida's Turnpike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic continues to move slowly on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach Thursday afternoon following a deadly semi-truck crash hours earlier.

The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 84, which is between Boynton Beach Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a tractor trailer partially submerged in a canal underneath a bridge on the Turnpike. It appeared that two other cars were also involved in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at least one person died.

Several southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for hours on Thursday. But FHP said all lanes reopened around 3:45 p.m.