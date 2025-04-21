Assisted living facility in Boynton Beach barred from accepting new patients amid health concerns

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has labeled Oasis at Boynton Beach an “immediate and serious threat and danger to public health” after uncovering cockroach infestations, broken air conditioning units and other issues.

AHCA will not allow the facility to accept more patients until it fixes conditions for the 78 residents it said currently live in the facility. Inspectors noted that the facility had failed to correct deficiencies identified in previous inspections, dating back at least six months.

“It’s really bad,” said resident Rosalie Adams, who described seeing rodents and cockroaches during an interview with WPTV’s Ethan Stein outside the facility. “…I don’t feel safe in this environment… My hallway smelled of human manure constantly.”

The 30-page document said inspectors found more than 25 live roaches inside boxes of brown gravy mix, pasta and various other food items. An inspector also said it found more than 15 live roaches on cups, lids, aluminum foil, plastic wrap roll and various other boxes inside the facility.

WPTV Oasis resident Rosalie Adams tells WPTV's Ethan Stein she's seen rodents and cockroaches at the facility.

According to the report, food service staff told AHCA the Dining Services Director for the facility didn’t take action after being notified a few months prior by staff about the presence of roaches. The report said the facility’s administrator said she had informed the Dining Services Director to clean the kitchen multiple times and had been looking for a new person to fill the position, but it was difficult to replace staff.

The agency said it saw live and dead cockroaches in the facility's main lobby and dining room as early as November 2024. In a follow-up inspection in February 2025, the administrator told a surveyor the facility had rats as well. The inspector also found multiple air conditioning units were broken.

“These failures are not isolated events, but are operational and management system deficiencies directly affecting the health, safety and well-being of the residents,” AHCA wrote in its report, dated April 16. “These failures have existed to certain degrees in the facility, getting worse over time, and not corrected notwithstanding multiple warnings, citations and even legal action taken against the provider by two state agencies.”

AHCA said more is clearly needed to be done to protect the residents even if the administrator may have been limited by the actions or inactions of the irresponsible facility owners.

“It is not a matter of oversight, but a matter of unresponsive ownership that does not sufficiently care about its vulnerable residents or lacks the financial wherewithal to address critical health issues for its vulnerable residents,” AHCA wrote.

Oasis at Boynton Beach is owned and managed by 428 HealthCare, a company based in Hollywood, Florida. CEO Jonathan Frankel declined WPTV the ability to record the interview for broadcast purposes, but he defended the facility, calling the state’s assessment unfair.

He told WPTV’s Ethan Stein about efforts made to bring in pest control services and alleviate the problems. Frankel also said an internal survey of residents showed they were overwhelmingly happy with the service provided within the facility.

“There is no danger,” Frankel said. “There is no concern.”