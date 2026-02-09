BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An upcoming restoration project may soon impact beachgoers in Boynton Beach.

The Army Corps of Engineers plans to begin the Ocean Ridge Shore Protection Project at Boynton Beach Oceanfront Park, which aims to restore the beach from erosion.

WATCH:

Army Corps of Engineers to begin restoration project at Boynton Beach Oceanfront Park

The project takes place every five years, and is scheduled to begin at the end of February or beginning of March.

WPTV Reporter Christy Waite spoke with a viewer who was asking about the upcoming project, and reached out to Lt. Ocean Lifeguard Paul Gordon. Gordon told WPTV the project is slightly behind schedule due to continued erosion.

Gordon also said that there have been concerns over a sand shortage, but the park should have enough sand to complete the project.

Parents at the beaches should make sure children stay away from the pipes on the beaches during the restoration period.

The project could take several weeks to wrap up and could be done by April, depending on ocean conditions.