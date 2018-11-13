Andrew Gillum visits Boynton Beach church

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was in Boynton Beach Monday evening, as he awaits the results of the recount in the gubernatorial race.

Gillum made a special appearance at a Faith in Democracy event at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.

He took the time to thank veterans as well as thank the people who voted for him, pushing how important it is that every vote is counted.

"And regardless of what the outcome may be that we can stand taller knowing that we did everything that was necessary to ensure that the democratic process works for all of us," said Gillum.

The packed church took to chanting "count every vote" as they got together for a unity prayer.

