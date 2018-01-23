81-year-old woman crashes car into McDonald's in suburban Boynton Beach
Authorities say an 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into a McDonald's restaurant in suburban Boynton Beach.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon at a restaurant located at Military Trail and Boynton Beach Boulevard.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the woman lost control of her car and backed through a large, glass window. She then drove forward around the building and ran into a tree next to a retention pond.
No serious injuries were reported.
Deputies say the woman will be charged with careless driving.