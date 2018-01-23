81-year-old woman crashes car into McDonald's in suburban Boynton Beach

Associated Press
6:08 AM, Jan 23, 2018
3 hours ago

uthorities say an 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into a McDonald's restaurant in Boynton Beach.

Palm Beach Post

Authorities say an 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into a McDonald's restaurant in suburban Boynton Beach.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon at a restaurant located at Military Trail and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the woman lost control of her car and backed through a large, glass window. She then drove forward around the building and ran into a tree next to a retention pond.

No serious injuries were reported.

Deputies say the woman will be charged with careless driving.

The restaurant remained open.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top