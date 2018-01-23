81-year-old woman crashes car into McDonald's in suburban Boynton Beach

Authorities say an 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into a McDonald's restaurant in suburban Boynton Beach.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon at a restaurant located at Military Trail and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the woman lost control of her car and backed through a large, glass window. She then drove forward around the building and ran into a tree next to a retention pond.

No serious injuries were reported.

Deputies say the woman will be charged with careless driving.

The restaurant remained open.