77th anniversary of D-Day observed in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — 77 years ago, Allied troops landed on the beaches of France on "D-Day."

The invasion resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany's control.

A commemoration ceremony for the latest edition to the remembrance plaque at the Tom Kaiser Veterans Memorial Park in Boynton Beach was held on Sunday.

Evert Bergquist was there on Normandy Beach 77 years ago and he showed his appreciation for the new memorial.

“You feel honored that they go through the trouble of building something to memorialize. I’m tickled to death to be seeing that,” Bergquist said.

The amphibious landings, code named "Operation Overlord", were preceded by an extensive bombing campaign to damage German defenses.