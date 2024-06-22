Watch Now
5 people rescued from boat fire in Boynton Beach

The fire briefly spread to other boats but was contained, according to Boynton Beach Fire Rescue
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jun 21, 2024

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue responded Friday evening to a boat fire offshore at the Harbor Inlet Club.

Crews rescued five people from the boat.

At some point during the boat fire, the vessel drifted into other boats docked at Harbor Inlet Club, which caused the fire to spread.

There were no reported injuries, and the fire was contained.

Video from Boynton Beach Fire Rescue shows footage of at least one boat on fire.

Boynton Beach Police Department, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, Boat US and Florida Fish & Wildlife assisted in the rescue.

