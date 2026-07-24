3-year-old in critical condition after head gets stuck in kitchen play set in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 3-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after their head became stuck in a kitchen play set, according to Boynton Beach police.

Officers were dispatched to the Meadows of Boynton Beach community just after 11 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a 3-year-old child who was found unresponsive and not breathing.

When they arrived at the home, police said officers found the toddler and began life-saving measures. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue arrived and took the child to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition on Friday.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the toddler, along with their sibling, had been at a babysitter's house when the incident occurred.

According to officials, the babysitter left the home and left the children in their spouse's care.

"During this time, the spouse remained upstairs as the children played downstairs, periodically checking on the children and giving them snacks," police said. "The spouse came down to check on the children and located the 3-year-old with their head stuck in a kitchen play set."

Police said the spouse removed the child and began performing life-saving measures until first responders arrived.

"The toddler's sibling advised that the child's toys had fallen into the kitchen play set when they attempted to retrieve the toys and became stuck," police said.

Officials said at this time charges have not been filed, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Police did not provide additional details about the type or brand of play set involved in the incident.