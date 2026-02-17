Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 suspects arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Boynton Beach

Investigators say gunfire hit an occupied home, but no one was injured
Boynton Beach Police Department vehicle, file
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon, in the 200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue.

Investigators say they responded to the area around 3:30 p.m., after reports of shots fired. They discovered spent shell casings near an occupied home that had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

On Monday evening, officers stopped a vehicle that matched the description of one near the scene of the shooting.

All three occupants attempted to flee on foot; two were apprehended but one ran into a home in the 800 block of Southeast 3rd Street, and was later taken into custody.

Investigators say additional evidence related to the shooting was recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.

