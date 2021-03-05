20 large, moving sculptures make up kinetic exhibit in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla — There is a free exhibit in Boynton Beach that focuses on art that moves. Kinetic Art or “4D” art typically moves through mechanics or by wind.

While kinetic art has been created for hundreds of years, the Boynton Beach exhibit may be the only one of its kind in the world. Twenty large moving sculptures will be placed outside. Six pieces of art by Black artists in Palm Beach County for the “Karibu” exhibit will be placed on pole spinners. Fifteen indoor pieces will be presented.

One of the pieces is a massive metal horse by artist Adrian Landon.

“I knew it was possible from having played with Legos as a kid,” he said.

Landon rode horses growing up. Without a background in engineering or mechanics, he says it took about two years to figure out how to make his first horse. He says his work is able to straddle the traditional and high brow art world with the Burning Man festival.

“My work also has a lot of sound in it, just the metal clanking, like the hooves touch the ground and slide on a metal sheet. And you can hear the chains. So it’s very much about providing a new experience for people,” Landon said.

Public Arts Manager Glenn Weiss says several pieces included tickle multiple senses. One piece includes columns that light up and sounds that change as you move around it.

“You see people who aren’t part of the sculpture trying to figure out where the dogs are barking,” Weiss said.

Another piece uses augmented reality.

“That’s a work where you take your cell phone and then the sculpture appears to move throughout the entire space. You can also take those home and have the sculpture move in your backyard,” Weiss said.

The Kinetic Art Exhibit is free to attend Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor portion is at Boynton Beach City Hall at 100 E. Ocean Avenue. The indoor portion of the exhibit is at the new Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center at 125 E. Ocean Avenue. There will be food trucks and music too.

There will be tours presented in American Sign Language at 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. A panel discussion with artists will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

