19-year-old Boynton Beach man dies following Saturday shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old Boynton Beach man died following a shooting Saturday evening, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Police identified the victim as Nigel Beckford of Boynton Beach.

Beckford was transported to a local hospital following the shooting, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

The shooting occurred near the 100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue.

As part of the investigation, officers searched the area of 2500 Quantum Lakes Drive for a suspect. Police initially urged residents and business owners in that area to remain indoors as officers conducted the search.

After an extensive search, police said no suspects were located.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and what led investigators to search the Quantum Lakes Drive area have not been released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BBPD Major Case Detective Gleicher at 561-742-6152 or GleicherJ@bbfl.us.

