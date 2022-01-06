Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

15-year-old charged as adult in stabbing death

Petrice Cineas stabbed a man in his abdomen, police say
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Petrice Cineas court appearance 01062022
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 17:53:07-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Police said Petrice Cineas is responsible for stabbing a man with a kitchen knife back on Dec. 22, 2021.

In a police report, the unidentified victim told authorities he was having a verbal argument with the 15-year-old near his residence, when the boy pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the man in his stomach.

After the stabbing, the teen fled on foot and the victim managed to make his way back to his home and alert his wife, who called 9-1-1.

The victim was transported to Delray Medical Center for his injuries, while police were able to locate Cineas and the knife used in the stabbing.

The victim later died on Christmas Day during surgery to repair a laceration to his liver which he sustained during the stabbing.

Police charged Cineas with second-degree murder with a weapon.

The teen is being held without bond. During his court appearance, the judge also ordered Cineas to have no contact with family members.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.