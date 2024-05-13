15-year-old boy, puppy injured in Boynton Beach shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are investigating after three people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy, along with a puppy, on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue.

A police department spokesperson said a 15-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries, a 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times is in critical condition, and an 18-year-old man suffered a minor bullet graze injury.

A puppy at the home was shot in the leg, and police said they're waiting for an update from Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on the dog's condition.

"Detectives are still working to identify suspects at this time," a police spokesperson said in a written news release to WPTV.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Boynton Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.