Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Boynton Beach

Markus Eizner Etienne last seen Monday night near home
items.[0].videoTitle
Markus is described as standing 5'5'' tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Posted at 7:31 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 08:31:37-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Monday night.

Police said Markus Eizner Etienne was last seen about 10 p.m. at his home near Interstate 95 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

According to officials, his mother woke up to find him missing and called police shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Markus is described as standing 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Markus or has information as to his whereabouts is urged to immediately call police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.