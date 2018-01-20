12-year old boy shot in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 12-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Boynton Beach.

Witnesses tell police that a gold or tan SUV pulled in front of the Cherry Hill Mini Market in the 1000 block of NW Fourth Street at around 2:45 p.m.

Three black males exited the car and began shooting at unknown men standing in the area.

The boy, who was down the street from the market, was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Boynton Beach police have set up an anonymous tip line for people to call and leave information at 561-742-6802.