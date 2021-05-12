Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

1 dead in Boynton Beach police-involved shooting

items.[0].videoTitle
Police say they were responding to a domestic disturbance in an apartment in the Via Lugano community just after 10 p.m.
Posted at 7:32 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 07:46:00-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Boynton Beach, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Police say they were responding to a domestic disturbance in an apartment in the Via Lugano community just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the man had a weapon when he was killed. No officers were injured.

Two officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and the Boynton Beach Police Department Office of Internal Affairs will conduct an administrative review of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right