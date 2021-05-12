1 dead in Boynton Beach police-involved shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Boynton Beach, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Police say they were responding to a domestic disturbance in an apartment in the Via Lugano community just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the man had a weapon when he was killed. No officers were injured.

Two officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and the Boynton Beach Police Department Office of Internal Affairs will conduct an administrative review of the shooting.