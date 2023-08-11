Watch Now
Woman's body found in ocean 1 mile offshore, Boca Raton police say

Marine units on patrol discovered body at approximately 9:15 a.m. Friday
Boca Raton police said Friday detectives are investigating the discovery of a woman's body roughly one mile offshore.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 11:56:40-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police said Friday authorities are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in the ocean roughly one mile offshore.

Jessica Desir, the public information officer for the Boca Raton Police Department, said marine units on patrol found the woman's body at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Boca Raton police respond to an incident in the 900 block of East Camino Real on Aug. 11, 2023.

No other information has been released.

However, WPTV Chopper 5 captured video of what appeared to be a body underneath a tarp, along with multiple police officers and a Boca Raton Police Department Dive Team vehicle, near a marina in the 900 block of East Camino Real.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

