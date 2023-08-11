Woman's body found in ocean 1 mile offshore, Boca Raton police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police said Friday authorities are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in the ocean roughly one mile offshore.

Jessica Desir, the public information officer for the Boca Raton Police Department, said marine units on patrol found the woman's body at approximately 9:15 a.m.

WPTV Boca Raton police respond to an incident in the 900 block of East Camino Real on Aug. 11, 2023.

No other information has been released.

However, WPTV Chopper 5 captured video of what appeared to be a body underneath a tarp, along with multiple police officers and a Boca Raton Police Department Dive Team vehicle, near a marina in the 900 block of East Camino Real.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of Boca Raton police investigation

Chopper 5 video of death investigation off East Camino Real in Boca Raton

This is a developing story and will be updated.