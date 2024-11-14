Woman, 81, killed in wrong-way head-on crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police said an 81-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash earlier this week.

In a news release, the Boca Raton Police Service Department said the wreck happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Airport Road.

Police said a 2014 Toyota Camry, driven by Jarrod Ebner, 80, of Boca Raton, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Airport Road when he collided head-on with a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 55-year-old Delray Beach man.

Rachelle Ebner, 81, a passenger in the Camry, tragically died, and Jarrod Ebner suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Wrangler had minor injuries.

Detectives are investigating the fatal crash, so if you have any information that can help, call traffic homicide investigator Reyson Felix at 561-620-6163.