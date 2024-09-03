West Boca High School working hard during their bye week to maintain their undefeated record

BOCA RATON, Fla. — With a strong 2-0 start so far this high school football season, the West Boca Buls are now focused on a much-needed bye week.

"It's a great feeling knowing that all the hard work we've put in is paying off and it'll continue to pay off," West Boca High School junior Jaydin Broadnax said.

But, you won't find any resting here because the Bulls are looking to make a statement.

“Right now it’s treating every week like it’s 1-0 this week," West Boca football coach Dylon Potts said. "Even if it’s a bye week, the message is we got to win the bye week. That means we’ve got to be out here putting that work in. Whether it’s conditioning, watching extra film, lifting, practicing. We’ve got to treat this like a regular week.”

Big wins against Benjamin High School and Palm Beach Central High School have put them in the driver's seat for this year.

“Got off to a fast start and were able to get wins against two really good football programs," Potts said. "So I think that sets up the rest of the year. So now I think it’s about those expectations and the standard remaining the same.”

The Bills won't take field again until Sept. 13 against Seminole Ridge High School, when they'll get the chance to start with a 1-0 record in their district.

"We are going to take it one game at a time," West Boca junior Mark Hanniford said. "So if our next game is Seminole Ridge, we aren’t worried about nothing past Seminole Ridge. We're worried about Seminole Ridge first and we are going to stick to that.”

