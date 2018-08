A Boca Raton organization needs your help to win $25,000.

The Faulk Center for Counseling offers free or low-cost counseling for people suffering from mental illness. It’s in the running for a grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist.

The Faulk Center says that money would go a long way in its efforts to help people in need.

You can vote up to 10 times a day. Voting ends August 24.

Click here to vote.