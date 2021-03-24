Veteran looks to set world record for push-ups at Evolution Fitness

BOCA RATON, Fla. — George Hood will attempt to make history this Saturday. The 63-year-old Marine Corps veteran will look to set the world record for push-ups in a single hour at Evolution Fitness in Boca Raton. It's all in an effort to raise money for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

"It takes a lot of tremendous work, a lot of hours, but in the end you do something extraordinary like George is doing, it can really impact and inspire a lot of people," said Wade Waddick, founder of Evolution Fitness and a veteran himself.

Hood made history in February last year for the longest plank time in the world, holding the position for 8 hours and 15 minutes. That time he was raising money for 515 Fitness, an Illinois-based company combining physical and mental therapy.

Richie Pergolizzi/WPTV George Hood, a 63-year-old Marine Corps veteran, wants to set the world record for push-ups in a single hour.

Now he is training in Illinois for his latest record-breaking attempt. In the last 14 months, Hood has done nearly 1.3 million push-ups.

"People ask me all the time, 'How can I do this?' or 'can you tell me how to get to a 10-minute plank?'" said Hood. "You know, I don't want to make it complicated. It's not complicated. You just do it."

Hood will make his attempt at 10 a.m.