Ukrainian family reunited in South Florida

BOCA RATON, FLA. — One month into its invasion, Russian forces are intensifying their assault on eastern Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians are making the harrowing journey to escape, including Valentyna Motrych.

Motrych is from Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second largest city and nearly 25 miles from the Russian border.

It’s been a target over the last four weeks.

With help from a volunteer extraction group, Motrych was able to leave Ukraine over the course of nine days.

“Every day through the war is like a decade,” said Ganna Iskander, Motrych’s daughter.

Ganna Iskander, is an exercise instructor at YMCA of South Palm Beach County, however her world came to a standstill the day the war began.

Over the last four weeks, Iskander has been anxiously waiting for the moment she could reunite with her mother.

Motrych reunited with her family at the Miami International Airport last Saturday.