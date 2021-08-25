Trustbridge Hospice Care holds job fair in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Hospice is a very important service here in South Florida.

One local non-profit is looking to fill positions to help take care of those in hospice care.

Trustbridge held a job fair in Boca Raton to help fill several positions.

“We see patients in Broward and Palm Beach County. We do care for nearly 1800 patients on a daily basis. It's just an integral thing we need to do for these patients,” said Deborah Weiner, recruiter for Trustbridge.

As the baby-boomer generation ages and the elderly population grows-- the demand for home health services and personal care aides will continue to increase.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of home health and personal care aides is projected to grow 34% from now to 2029. Much faster than any other types of jobs.

“Even as simple as our DME (Durable medical equipment) drivers. Our patients need to have hospital beds and supplies. So, everything is very integral and just important to make sure that we have enough staff to make sure these patients are cared for,” said Weiner.

“Working at hospice is a calling. It does take a specific care set for that and people who really want to make a difference,” said William Hiers, an RN.