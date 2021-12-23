Tri-Rail train strikes vehicle, killing driver

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Tri-Rail northbound train struck a vehicle, killing the driver, Boca Raton police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 1900 SW 18th St., which is north of Hillsboro Boulevard and south of Palmetto Park Road. The affected train was 630 North and northbound service was delayed. Southbound wasn't affected.

Boca police said the sex and age of the person, who was the only person in the vehicle, wasn't identified.

In August, a pedestrian reported to be struck and killed by a train in Oakland Park.

And in March, a man was killed after, police said, he was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale while riding a scooter.

In February 2020, a Tri-Rail train fatally struck a male pedestrian at Forest Hill Boulevard in Lake Clarke Shores near West Palm Beach.