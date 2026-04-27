Thousands of boaters gathered at Lake Boca on Sunday for the unofficial Boca Bash, drawing a heavy law enforcement presence to monitor the massive crowds.

The annual event brought both locals and visitors to the water, prompting the closure or limitation of some streets, parks, and boat ramps from Boca Raton to Boynton Beach.

Boca Bash has sparked safety concerns following several past incidents, including a drowning fatality in 2018 and a viral video in 2024 showing two teens dumping trash into the ocean.

Thousands of boaters gather for Boca Bash as heavy police presence monitors massive crowds

Boca Raton police confirmed one arrest tied to Boca Bash so far. WPTV’s Boca Raton reporter Zitlali Solache reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) regarding any additional incidents or arrests this year and we are waiting to hear back.

Attendees noted the visible police presence on and off the water made them feel safer.

"I felt very safe. I mean we came with a good group, so we were all looking out for each other and there were cops everywhere, between almost every boat so I felt definitely felt very safe," one attendee said.

Attendee Luca Napoleone acknowledged the safety concerns that come with the event.

"There's always bunch of stories about drunk captains when they rent boats and stuff like that. I mean yeah, I always think about our safety," Napoleone said. "I’ll keep my friends safe and we just have a good time always."

Attendee Julia Bargo said the massive crowds prompted some people to leave early.

"There’s boats everywhere. I mean there was even a boat with like 90 people something like that. It’s a great time but it is packed," Bargo said.

Attendee Autumn Rain King said she was thrilled to join the crowds. "It's always been a big event and I’m so excited to be a part of it this year," King said.

Other attendees echoed the sentiment, with one noting they wanted to show out-of-town friends a good time.

"The boys aren’t really from here and I wanted to show them a good time," said Napoleon. "It's a party — it's always a lot of fun.”

Nearby businesses, like Peter’s Pizzeria said they plan for the influx of people every year.

Boca Raton Ocean Rescue was also stationed near Lake Boca closely monitoring the scene.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.