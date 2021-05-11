Wick Theatre in Boca Raton showing Tony Award-winning musical

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is back open, making it one of the first theaters in the county to launch a full-scale production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic venue, located at 7901 North Federal Highway, is now showing the Tony Award-winning musical "A Chorus Line," which runs through May 30.

The production first opened at The Wick Theatre in March of last year, right before the venue was forced to close because of the pandemic.

Now more than a year later, the theater's managing executive producer Marilynn Wick is restaging the beloved musical, which celebrates the lives and hard times of the gypsies of the theater.

"In reopening, we have taken the health and safety of our cast and patrons very seriously," Wick said. "We have had several limited run productions during the past few months, in addition to our Cabarets, and we created guidelines that have been very successful."

Wick said that during performances, guests will be seated in a socially distanced manner and must wear face masks.

"The phones are ringing again," Wick said. "There is an optimism in the air, and I am looking forward to when the lights are back on in theatres all over the country."

Tickets for "A Chorus Line" are $75 to $95. You can purchase them by calling the box office at 561-995-2333 or by clicking here.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, and Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami have all reopened for shows as well.