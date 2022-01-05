The Boca Raton resort reopens after renovations

BOCA RATON, Fla. — As Florida’s travel industry continues to rebound, a waterfront resort in Boca Raton is hoping to take tourism to new heights.

The Boca Raton just reopened after completing a $200 million renovation during the pandemic as more people choose South Florida for their vacation destination.

According to Visit Florida, during the third quarter of 2021, the state welcomed 32.5 million travelers, marking the first-time overall visitation surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

BOCA RATON🏨The Boca Raton reopens after $200M renovation, the 1926 resort was restored to Addison Mizner's coastal white facade which was originally coated in white plaster mixed with beach sand

The reopening is positioned to take Florida's fragile travel industry to new heights pic.twitter.com/ZwOBXk6hN9 — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) January 4, 2022

“I recently relocated from New York,” said Erica Kasel, Chief Marketing Officer of The Boca Raton. “I can tell you that there's just an energy and a buzz right now about what's happening in Boca Raton. It's really transforming.”

Some of the changes include an extensive renovation to the exterior façade of the resort to the original coastal white color.

The vision of The Boca Raton was shaped by hotel founder and architect Addison Mizner when the resort initially opened 1926.

“We took the exterior of the property back to the cream color that it was during the Mizner days because he always mixed beach sand in with his plaster on the buildings and so it was a very natural coloring,” said Daniel Hostettler, CEO of The Boca Raton. “The property was painted pink in the mid 1950s and we wanted to really respect the original Mizner feel of the property.”

The Boca Raton is a private club, but the public is welcome to enjoy the amenities as a hotel guest or by booking a special event.

“We've worked very closely with the Historical Society,” said Hostettler. “In fact, they lead a tour once a week. You can sign up through them and take a tour of the property.”

For information about guided tours from the Boca Raton Historical Society, click here.