Teen is finalist in prom duct tape contest

Fifteen-year-old Zoe Tibbs enjoys showing her artwork, whether it's a painting or a costume.

"When I was in middle school, I used to make costumes for the costume contests in my school. Every time they had it, they would always say Zoe is going to go on stage," she said.

The latest costume she designed is a tuxedo for a prom.

She entered the "Stuck at Prom" scholarship contest.

The requirement was to make a costume out of duct tape.

"The inspiration came from obviously peacocks and I've always been obsessed with them. The colors are so pretty and I thought it would be perfect to capture that into an outfit," Zoe explained.

She loves to see the peacocks at a nearby park.

Now Zoe is a finalist in the contest.

A winner for a dress and a winner for a tux will each win a scholarship for $10,000.

Zoe is hoping people will vote for her tux. "I want to go to college hopefully in California. I want to be an actress and maybe a fashion designer," she said.

Her father, Anthony Tibbs, said, "I am super proud of Zoe every time she goes to a competition like this she put everything into it. It's amazing to see, she has so much talent."

Zoe also excels academically.

Her dad says she was inducted into the National Honor Society and at age 15, will be in 11th grade in August.

Zoe believes no matter what you decide to do with your talents, do your best.

"Don't give up I guess. One of my favorite quotes is the biggest mistake is not trying. And whenever I see an opportunity I always take it and do the craziest elaborate thing that I can into it and you don't know where it's going to take you," she said.

To vote for Zoe's tux, visit:

https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/vote