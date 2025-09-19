Teen accused of false bomb threats at Boca Raton High School, 3 Miami-Dade schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after making bomb threats to four South Florida schools in December 2024.

Jayden Bullard, 18, is being charged with two counts of making a false report of a bomb and two counts of disrupting a school function for his threats made to a school in Palm Beach County.

On Dec. 2, 2024, Boca Raton High School was placed in Code Red for two and a half hours after an anonymous phone call stating there was a bomb in the bathroom. The caller, later identified as Bullard, also said he had an AR-15 rifle, threatened to kill someone and would shoot responding police officers.

During the investigation, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) learned that Miami-Dade School Police had experienced two to three false bomb reports that day with similar threats.

In April 2025, authorities traced the threats to a residence in Leesburg, Florida. The Leesburg Police Department seized electronic devices from the home and shared the findings with PBSO, linking the case to the December threats. Investigators later identified Bullard as a suspect.

Detectives said Bullard, who was 17 at the time, admitted to making the false threats to Boca Raton High and three Miami-Dade schools, none of which he had attended. He told investigators he was on Discord with multiple people coaching him on what to say. Messages from Dec. 2 showed the group planning the calls and later mocking media coverage of the police response.

Bullard is scheduled to make his first appearance in Palm Beach County on Friday, and appeared in front of a judge in Miami in July.